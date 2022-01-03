NBA Math Hoops

About

The Sacramento Kings are excited to team up with NBC Sports and Learn Fresh for NBA Math Hoops! NBA Math Hoops is a comprehensive community program, featuring a basketball board game, mobile app and curriculum that allows students to learn fundamental math skills through the game of basketball. All program content is developed in alignment Common Core State Standards and 21st Century Learning Skills and has been shown to improve students’ foundational math and social-emotional skills.

Get Involved

We’re looking to engage educators in the greater Sacramento area! We’re onboarding on a rolling basis throughout the year, so if you’re interested in enrolling your class (K-8), join us at a Training Camp or reach out to learn more.

Upcoming Events

Kings Math Hoops Training Camp presented by NBC Sports

Participants will learn best practices for implementing the NBA Math Hoops game and curriculum, gain free access to the Learn Fresh program management platform and all program materials, and learn about opportunities to extend students’ learning through virtual and in-person community events. Educators will immediately gain access to all materials needed to begin implementing with students in their programs and classrooms.

Event Details

Date: January 26, 2022

Time: 10am – 11am PT

A link to join the training will be emailed out to all registered participants prior to the event.

Event Details

Date: January 26, 2022

Time: 5pm – 6pm PT

A link to join the training will be emailed out to all registered participants prior to the event.

General Upcoming NBA Math Hoop Training Camps

In addition to the Kings Math Hoop Training Camps presented by NBC Sports, Learn Fresh will also offer a variety of general information sessions for educators looking to get involved. Check the NBA Math Hoops website for the most up to date information: https://nbamathhoops.com/training.

Event Details

Date: January 11, 2022

Time: 10:30am PT

A link to join the training will be emailed out to all registered participants prior to the event.

Register Now

Event Details

Date: January 11, 2022

Time: 4:30pm PT

A link to join the training will be emailed out to all registered participants prior to the event.

Register Now

Event Details

Date: January 13, 2022

Time: 8:00am PT

A link to join the training will be emailed out to all registered participants prior to the event.

Register Now

Event Details

Date: January 13, 2022

Time: 2:30pm PT

A link to join the training will be emailed out to all registered participants prior to the event.

Register Now

Learn More

Just looking for more information? Fill out our interest form below and a member of our team will be in contact with you shortly.