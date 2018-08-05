Labissiere Taking No Days Off

By all accounts, Skal Labissiere is a low key guy.

No. 7 rarely shares updates on social media - making exactly one post on Instagram since the end of the season.

In an era of professionally produced offseason workout videos, high-profile pick-up games and glitzy summer vacations, Skal stays in the background, right where he likes it.

That doesn't mean he's not working.

Thanks to Memphis-area trainer Raheem Shabazz, we get a glimpse into Labissere's offseason regimen - and Skal looks ready to make the leap.

Working on agility and strength, both mentally and physically, Coach Shabazz highlights the Haitian-born forward's hard work this offseason.

Averaging just a tenth less per game in points (8.7 in 2017-18 and 8.8 in 2016-17) and rebounds (4.8 in 2017-18 and 4.9 in 2016-17), Skal won't hope to repeat the consistency. In addition to growth statistically, No. 7 is clearly working on his body to improve durability as he appeared in only 60 games last season before sitting the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Although the team's springy forward likes to keep it low key in the offseason, by the looks of these videos, he's trying to do anything but that during his third year in the NBA.