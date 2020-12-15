Kings on Historic Three-Point Shooting Pace

It's only been two preseason games, but Sacramento is clearly ready to increase their shooting output from last season.

While the Kings finished last season averaging 34.9 three-point attempts per game, they're shooting an astounding 49.5 threes so far during this season's exhibition contests.

"I'm OK with the number being there if we're getting them when we're pushing the ball," said head coach Luke Walton, referencing that the team is "looking to attack the paint and then kick out."

Sactown is tied for second-most attempted in the NBA this preseason, trailing only Toronto (52.0) while launching the same number as Houston.

For reference, the NBA single-season record for most threes in a season is 45.3 by Houston just two seasons ago.

"For the most part those threes were good ones," Walton continued. "And I would assume our shooters knock those down at a higher rate."