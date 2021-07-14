Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center Job Fair

The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center are hiring for the upcoming season. We have over 200 open positions to fill and job offers will be made on the spot. Join us on July 20 at Golden 1 Center for our Job Fair!

Pre-submitted applications are encouraged but walk in applicants will be interviewed.

DATE & LOCATION

Tuesday, July 20 | 4PM - 7PM

Golden 1 Center – Grand Entrance

500 David J Stern Walk

Sacramento, CA 95814

EVENT DETAILS

We're looking to fill over 200 open positions! Prepare ahead of time and complete these quick steps before arriving onsite for the Job Fair:

Review all the open positions here. Complete an application on Workday so your information is on file and easily accessible. Come prepared for an in-person interview, bring a copy of your resume and dress to impress.

For select positions, job offers will be made on the spot.

OPEN POSITIONS

We have a variety of part-time positions, including:

Part-Time:

Ambassadors

Elevator Operators

EMT

Mission Control Operators

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Box Office Ticket Sellers

Utility Crew Members

Event Security Officers

Concert Support

Premium Ambassadors

Audio/Visual Technician

Locker Attendants

50/50 Raffle

Click here to view the full list of opportunities and submit your application.

Unvaccinated applicants will be required to wear a mask within the arena. More health and safety information can be found at Kings.com/HealthandSafety.