Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center Job Fair
The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center are hiring for the upcoming season. We have over 200 open positions to fill and job offers will be made on the spot. Join us on July 20 at Golden 1 Center for our Job Fair!
Pre-submitted applications are encouraged but walk in applicants will be interviewed.
DATE & LOCATION
Tuesday, July 20 | 4PM - 7PM
Golden 1 Center – Grand Entrance
500 David J Stern Walk
Sacramento, CA 95814
EVENT DETAILS
We're looking to fill over 200 open positions! Prepare ahead of time and complete these quick steps before arriving onsite for the Job Fair:
- Review all the open positions here.
- Complete an application on Workday so your information is on file and easily accessible.
- Come prepared for an in-person interview, bring a copy of your resume and dress to impress.
For select positions, job offers will be made on the spot.
OPEN POSITIONS
We have a variety of part-time positions, including:
Part-Time:
Ambassadors
Elevator Operators
EMT
Mission Control Operators
Ticket Takers
Ushers
Box Office Ticket Sellers
Utility Crew Members
Event Security Officers
Concert Support
Premium Ambassadors
Audio/Visual Technician
Locker Attendants
50/50 Raffle
Click here to view the full list of opportunities and submit your application.
Unvaccinated applicants will be required to wear a mask within the arena. More health and safety information can be found at Kings.com/HealthandSafety.