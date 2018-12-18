Hield, Fox Combine to End Dallas’ Home Dominance

The high-scoring backcourt of Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox fueled the fire for a Kings win in Dallas.

With a game full of back-and-forth action, every basket counted, and for the pair - the shots were falling early.

Swipa had an impressive game, tallying 28 point on 11-19 from the field. He also added three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals.

Buddy Buckets had himself a monster showing as well. Finishing with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists in a season-high 39 minutes of play.

In fact, Buddy’s night moved him up to No. 1 in an interesting NBA category. He becomes the top player in the NBA in average speed (4.87) among those playing 30+ minutes per game.

He is also currently averaging 19.2 points per game and 1.9 free throw attempts per game. The only other player in NBA history to achieve that feat is Klay Thompson.

The set look to continue their success on Monday in Minny.