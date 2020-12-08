ESPN Labels Haliburton as Future Top-100 Player

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton hasn’t logged his first NBA minutes yet, but the 20-year-old is already making waves.

“One of the best value picks in the first round, Haliburton was one of my top-five overall prospects and is an excellent fit alongside Kings franchise point guard De’Aaron Fox,” proclaimed ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz.

Haliburton joins Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and others as most likely to have success during their rookie campaigns.

“Haliburton should remain an advanced analytics darling with a monster true shooting percentage plus high steal and block rates,” Schmitz continued. “Earning him real consideration in the top 100 next year.”