Did Junie Become the Newest Member of the Kings Street Team?

Even though the Kings Street Team Auditions were held prior to the season, on Monday, one more applicant made a case for inclusion in future on-court pump-ups; Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.

Not only is she the youngest member, but she takes the cake for the cutest on the Street Team as well.

All eyes were on her as she made her way to the court to give the fans some free mini-basketballs. She even got a shout-out from her mom, Teyana Taylor, who caught her first appearance on camera too.

