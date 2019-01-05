Dave Joerger Sees Positives During Recent Stretch

Sactown's head coach is encouraged despite this week's outcomes.
Jan 04, 2019

Another game in Golden 1 Center went down to the wire on Thursday night, this time with a result the squad wasn't quite looking for.

After a recent tough stretch of games, the squad is continuing to hold their heads high with help from head coach Dave Joerger.


“I’m trying to keep our guys very positive," Joerger said." “I’m very proud of our group, the effort that we’re giving, and the learning that is happening.”




The young Kings are back in action on Saturday to host the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

