Buddy Buckets Fuels 19-Pt Comeback Win

Trailing by 19 points, Sactown was looking for a jolt.

On a night when the squad was looking for some help on the offensive end, who else but Buddy Buckets provided just that.



A win for the ages pic.twitter.com/LlddF11f6T — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 23, 2018

With Golden 1 Center on his back, Hield dropped six three-point shots on his way towards 28 points and eight rebounds against the tenacious Memphis Grizzlies.

Friday marked the sixth consecutive game Buddy has eclipsed the 20+ point mark this month. He dropped a career-high 37 points on Wednesday.

Now on his third season in The Association, Hield is seeing career-high marks across the board.

No. 24 is averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 rebounds on 48 percent shooting including 44 percent from deep.

The Bahamian native is back on action for a holiday matinee on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.