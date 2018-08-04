Bogi Aims to Build Upon Impressive Rookie Year

Bogdan Bogdanovic was a rookie last season, technically.

Throughout the 2017-18 campaign, Bogi developed into a playmaking force within coach Dave Joerger’s scheme. The Fenerbahce veteran provided a calming stability for the squad with versatility necessary in today’s NBA.

Bogdanovic finished his rookie season averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists on a 45 percent shooting clip. His assist total was second best on the team, trailing only fellow rookie De’Aaron Fox (4.4).

At 39 percent from deep, the 6-foot-6 guard was fourth among rookies in three-point field goal percentage and threes made.

"He's the ultimate team player," coach Joerger said last season. "He reminds me very, very much of Marc Gasol, who is very dear to my heart as far as the most pure team guy I've ever been around."



Congrats, @bogdanbogdanovic! A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on May 22, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

Bogi’s efforts earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team - collecting 75 total points - joining Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, John Collins and Dennis Smith Jr.

Although he isn’t listed as a point guard, Bogi honed his skills to help run the offense - playing multiple positions with a propensity to create for others.

No. 8 played 78 games for the Kings last season, with a steadily increasing role as the season progressed. While the sophomore underwent offseason knee surgery, he’s expected to make a full recovery and be ready for Training Camp.





Carrying himself with a veteran-like presence, even at the age of 25, Bogdanovic is ready to continue his development into an all-around player. Much like his rookie year, expect the Serbian star to excite many.