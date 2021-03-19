Women's History Month Spotlight: Katherine Babcock

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Stockton Kings Athletic Trainer Katherine Babcock, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/her/hers.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Kings?

In a normal season I am the Head Athletic Trainer for our G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. During the 20-21 season, I have been acting as an Assistant Athletic Trainer here in Sacramento, with my daily duties being team practice/game medical coverage as well as COVID testing liaison.

What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

I think the most challenging and rewarding aspects of my job are two halves of the same coin. On one side, the G League is very transient and it is hard to develop a relationship with athletes on a roster that is constantly fluctuating. On the other side, it is so awesome to watch the guys that I work with get called up or earn that huge overseas contract.

Who have been your biggest role models?

Stacy [SVP, Human Resources] made me laugh a little at her coffee chat with her "not big on role models statement" since I feel very much the same. If anything I would shout out my mom, who as a lawyer faced a few of the same challenges I have experienced as a woman breaking into what has traditionally been a male dominated profession.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

I feel like it really revolves around building a working environment where everyone feels they can be a beneficial member of the workplace, not necessarily focusing on women. When everyone feels valued, you don’t have to worry about the differences person to person.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

Apply to every position that interests you no matter how much of a longshot you think it is. If you don’t even put yourself out there you are never going to get the job you want, and if nothing else the process of applying and interviewing is great experience.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

It is really empowering to know that I am working somewhere that really believes in the women that already work here, and is obviously making the effort to keep building on that. I can comfortably go about my daily work knowing that I have a ton of support behind me.