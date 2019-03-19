Women's History Month Spotlight: Elizabeth Ramsey

Elizabeth Ramsey, our Director of Basketball Operations and Intelligence, is in her first season in Sactown. She spent the previous 11 years working with the NCAA – most recently as the Associate Director of Enforcement and Basketball Development.

A graduate of the University of Indianapolis with a law degree from Indiana University, Elizabeth shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?



Fortunately, I have been able to get involved with many different aspects of Basketball Operations, and to be integrated into the organization more broadly. A few specific examples include: delivering NBA mandated presentations to staff and players, coordinating pre-season game scheduling, scouting, and serving as a member of the Kings Women’s Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

At the core of my role, I work closely with our Assistant GM, managing the operations of the scouting department. Important to our approach is to promote integration and collaboration across our front office executives, scouts in the field, analytics, and other means of growing our intelligence and insights. The scope of personnel and scouting is robust, and I am here to help ensure that we are being diligent and as efficient as possible. Of course, the nature of what we do is well known, but our specific approach and processes are confidential, so I will stop there.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?



The game of basketball has provided me so much and being able to work every day in a sport I love is amazing. I am very fortunate.

Who have been your biggest role models?



My mother and father are my biggest role models. Both of my parents stressed the importance of an education, hard work, and to treat everyone with kindness and respect. Without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?



I think companies need to make sure their applicant pools are diverse and not put as much emphasis on obtaining potential candidates through sharing job openings via word of mouth. In organizations that are male dominated, typically very few females get the opportunities to interview because they don’t have the relationships. Also, I think organizations would see a more diverse candidate pool if they focus on what transferable skills a person may possess that could make them qualified for an open position. I think people get too caught up in work history or former job titles and miss out on potentially excellent candidates.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?



My first job in sports was as a law clerk at the NCAA, which upon graduation and completion of the bar exam turned into a career that lasted over 10 years in two different positions. But for taking advantage of the relationships I was able to build while serving as a law clerk, I would not have been considered for a full-time job. I suggest taking advantage of any and all internship opportunities and build meaningful genuine relationships with people you encounter. At the end of the day people want to surround themselves with smart people, but also people that appreciate others and are a good teammate.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?



It is very important to me to work for an organization that not only strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace but to ALL in the workplace. I would not feel comfortable working in an organization that didn’t celebrate the diversity of the people that make it great.