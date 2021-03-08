Women's History Month Spotlight: Courtney Rice

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Senior Director of Ticket Sales and Premium Membership Courtney Rice, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

What are your pronouns?

She/her.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?

Currently, I oversee the strategy of our ticket sales, premium sales. premium service and sales enablement platforms. We work to create the ultimate experience for fans, businesses and families 365 days a year.

What do you feel is the most challenging aspect of your job? Most rewarding?

The most challenging aspect of my job currently is working within the unpredictable aspect of COVID-19 and changes due to the pandemic. The most rewarding is being a piece of others' journeys through sports business as they find success and growth.

Who have been your biggest role models?

My parents have been my biggest role models. Both of my parents are executives in other industries and have shown the value in prioritizing family and their careers. Both of my parents empowered me to create my own path in life, while also having a voice in the growth of others.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?

By having diverse voices in the room for collaboration and decision making. If you’re in a room with a group that is exactly like you, then you are missing out on valuable perspectives and ideas from others. I think companies can also create platforms, similar to the many existing at the Kings, to empower and support diverse voices now.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

Find sponsors and mentors to support you throughout your journey. No journey looks the same, but if you have allies to provide support, advice and new perspectives, you can grow tremendously in the sports and entertainment industry.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

This is extremely important to me! It’s so important to have an inclusive environment that focuses on bringing in all voices to a conversation. I love how the Kings provide opportunities for continuous collaboration among diverse groups.