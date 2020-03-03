Women's History Month Spotlight: Betty Low

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating members of the organization who've helped inspire and pave the way for others to follow.

This week, we spoke with Director of Community Impact Betty Low, who shares with us her journey, role models, and the importance of inclusion in today's workplace.

How would you describe your role and responsibilities with the Sacramento Kings?



My role and responsibility with the Sacramento Kings is to develop and maintain strong relationships with a diverse and reflective group of our community partners. Our working partnerships with our community partners are very important to us. We work collaboratively with many of our community based nonprofit service providers and school partnerships to support our community as a whole.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?



I enjoy connecting with our diverse community at all levels. I enjoy sharing the experiences of an NBA game with our community members that wouldn’t have the opportunity to come to a game.

I enjoy meeting and learning about the small budding new nonprofits to our cornerstone community based organizations and the services they provide the community. I enjoy connecting our fans, community members, corporate partners, and staff to the diversity of community organizations, social service providers, and public and private agencies who provide invaluable support services to our community. I enjoy collaborating with our corporate partners to deliver impactful programs like Math Hoops to students.

Who have been your biggest role models?



My family has been my biggest role models. My mom is representative of the classic immigrant mother, learning the language, working multiple jobs to support our family, juggling all the needs of three children while modeling and teaching us the value of love, loyalty, laughter, home cooked meals, and being the ultimate sports fan. She unconditionally supported my oldest brother’s dream to be a medical doctor, my second oldest brother to be a law enforcement officer and my goal to be a social worker. She spent many weekends cooking for the many friends, colleagues and coworkers both my brothers brought home for a traditional Chinese meal. I developed my love for basketball because of my mom. She loves the game and still watches all the games she can on NBA TV. She independently cared for my Dad during his 10 year battle with Alzheimer. She is an amazing Grandmother to 4 loving grandchildren, our grounding force and guiding star that reminds us that life is good.

How do you think companies can strive to be more inclusive to women in the workplace?



I think companies can be more inclusive to women in the workplace by making a commitment to continue to challenge the status quo of who is at the table leading the organization. Inclusion is an action and leaders can actively create space for mentoring, invest in staff development, promote professional growth and diversify outreach and hiring.

What advice would you give to other women trying to break into the sports and entertainment industry?

Don’t give up. Be resilient. Keep learning, growing, working and developing relationships in the field. Find your foundation and develop your passion in something that makes you unique.

How important is it to you to work for an organization that constantly strives to bring greater awareness and equity to women in the workplace?

It’s very important to work for an organization that supports and encourages staff development and growth, equity among all levels of staff and recognizes hard work and dedicated staff. It’s great when women in leadership take the responsibility to make room at leadership circles for other diverse leaders in women and people of color!!! Empowered leaders empowering others to grow and contribute is key to our collective success!