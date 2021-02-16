Whiteside Makes History with Record-Breaking Night

Hassan Whiteside filled up the stat sheet against Brooklyn, setting a new NBA and franchise records.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Feb 16, 2021

26 points.

16 rebounds.

5 blocks.

80 percent from the field.

24 minutes.

Not only did Hassan Whiteside make franchise history, but he made NBA history as well.

No. 20 is the first player in over 40 years to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while playing less than 25 minutes.

Whiteside also becomes the first Kings player since Chris Webber to record 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a single game. Webber accomplished the feat three times.


Whiteside's 24 minutes on Monday also tied his most played this season, while his points (26), rebounds (16) and blocks (5) all were season-high marks.

