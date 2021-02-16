Whiteside Makes History with Record-Breaking Night

26 points.

16 rebounds.

5 blocks.

80 percent from the field.

24 minutes.

Not only did Hassan Whiteside make franchise history, but he made NBA history as well.

No. 20 is the first player in over 40 years to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while playing less than 25 minutes.

Whiteside also becomes the first Kings player since Chris Webber to record 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a single game. Webber accomplished the feat three times.



Hassan Whiteside finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocks vs. BKN. The first Kings player since Chris Webber to tally at least 25/15/5 in a game. Webber reached this feat three times. Whiteside is the first player in franchise history to do so as a reserve. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 16, 2021

Whiteside's 24 minutes on Monday also tied his most played this season, while his points (26), rebounds (16) and blocks (5) all were season-high marks.