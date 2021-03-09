Webber, Adelman Amongst Sacramento Hoop Hall Finalists

Three key figures in Sacramento basketball history are eligible for the most prestigious accolade in the sport.

Kings legends Chris Webber and Rick Adelman as well as Monarchs icon Yolanda Griffith were recognized as Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalists on Tuesday.

Other finalists include Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway, Lauren Jackson, Leta Andrews, Marques Johnson, Marianne Stanley, Ben Wallace and Jay Wright.

Five-time All-Star Chris Webber joins the finalist list once again, aiming to finally earn a spot in the Hall.

C-Webb's tributes include being named Rookie of the Year, All-NBA five times and being a member of the iconic Fab Five Michigan team.



Congratulations to #21HoopClass finalist Rick Adelman, the 9th winningest coach in NBA history who has reached the playoffs 16 of his 23 seasons as head coach. pic.twitter.com/GMmZTTxQnv — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 9, 2021

Rick Adelman is the ninth-most winningest coach in NBA history, with eight winning seasons recorded in Sacramento.

Notably, six coaches with more wins than Adelman on the all-time list have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.



Congratulations to 7x @WNBA All-Star, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Champion, #21HoopClass Yolanda Griffith. pic.twitter.com/fQ8ipFsuo7 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 9, 2021

Finally, Monarchs great Yolanda Griffith earned a spot as a finalist, sporting accomplishments not only in the WNBA but at the global level.

Griffith won a championship with the Monarchs in 2005, adding two gold medals and a WNBA MVP in 1999. Additionally, Griffith was named to the WNBA’s All-Decade Team in 2006.