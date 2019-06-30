Watch 2019 California Classic Games LIVE
Fans in Sacramento can watch Tuesday and Wednesday's game live on Kings.com.
The second-annual California Classic is about to tip-off in Sacramento, watch your favorite teams compete in the three-day Summer League competition LIVE on Kings.com.
Due to broadcast restrictions, fans viewing the below live streams must reside within 75 miles of Sacramento.
The Monday, July 1st Kings vs Warriors game will air on NBCSN beginning at 8 p.m. PT.
