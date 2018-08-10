Vote for ‘The Future of Augmented Reality in Sports’ Panel at SXSW 2019

Launched in 2007, the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas has given the community a chance to vote on which panels, demonstrations and more are presented at the annual festivities.

“This interface helps us identify the most compelling new ideas within the many different industries we serve,” says Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. “In so doing, [this] keeps SXSW exciting, timely, and relevant."

The 2019 conference is set to include “The Future of Augmented Reality in Sports” panel, which includes Kings CTO Ryan Montoya, Los Angeles Chargers lineman Russell Okung, CEO and cofounder of Xperiel, Inc Alex Hertel and Charlie Fink, AR/VR consultant.





“Augmented reality is, literally, changing the game for live sports,” the panel promises. “Digitally immersive technologies are turning legacy sports stadiums into giant, interactive gaming consoles allowing fans to make the physical world around them, digitally interactive.”

Featured speakers for this summers conference include Spike Lee, Bernie Sanders, Susan Wojcicki and more.

Voting ends August 30 and make sure to stay tuned to Kings.com for any future updates.