Vince Carter Wins NBPA Most Respected Award

The future Hall of Famer takes home another NBPA Award, this time for the most influential veteran in the league.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jun 04, 2018

Last week, Vince Carter won the NBPA Backbone Award, voted on by teammates for the player that best demonstrates the heart and soul of the team.

The NBPA continued its Players' Voice Awards this week as Carter won the Most Respected Award. Voted on by the players, this award is given to the most influential veteran in the league.


Carter’s presence on the Sacramento Kings was invaluable, proving to be a key veteran not only on the floor but off it as well. Even at 41 years old, Carter’s contributions to the league continue at a rapid pace.


Carter, Vince, Kings, Featured

