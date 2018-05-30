Kings Vote Vince Carter for NBPA Backbone Award
The future Hall of Famer wins award for best representing “[the] heart and soul of their team.”
Vince Carter, the 20-year NBA veteran and future Hall of Famer, contributed in ways that numbers can’t show in his first season in Sacramento.
On Wednesday, as part of the National Basketball Players Association Players' Voice Awards, Carter was awarded the Backbone Award, given to the player that best represents “[the] heart and soul of their team" and voted on by his teammates.
The NBPA Backbone Award
Can’t beat heart.
Taking it to the canvas, @boblian1206 illustrates the driving forces behind their teams.#PlayersVoice pic.twitter.com/rZ4nsIYsjq
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) May 30, 2018
Carter’s influence on the Kings’ young roster was clear from his first day with the team. The vet was invaluable to the young guys, especially Willie Cauley-Stein, who shared his appreciation for Carter on Instagram.
Legends Never Die, They’re Just Reborn. December 18, 2017 Approximately 2:40am in a hotel in downtown Philadelphia I was laying in my bed manifesting my thoughts, goals I wanted to see happen in my future, wondering how does a young man like myself even begin to start thinking of asserting myself as one of the most elite players in the game of basketball. I text this man above and told him I want to be THE GUY.. He began to explain to me the sacrifices it takes to be THAT GUY.. The hours of work that nobody knows about, the friends and family you lose, the people you thought was in your corner from the jump that you had all sorts of get rich schemes together put on hold. I was blessed beyond measure to play along side this man. The three things I got out of my convo with VC was 1. Perfect YOUR craft. Whatever it is you think it is or want it to be perfect that shit. Give man no doubts you can handle the tasks your askin for. 2. Work on the mental side of the game. This point is the most intriguing to me because there are so many things that are going on that you think about and the key to all of it is being so mentally strong that you have no thoughts and everything is a reaction to someone’s action. Staying in a complete “in the moment” frame of mind is key. 3. Continue working on my body becoming stronger and healthier.. Without this point none of the others are relevant. You wouldn’t put unleaded gas in a Lamborghini Thanks for passing it forward my G, Always Love
Carter’s presence will forever be imprinted in the minds of players, coaches, fans and everyone he effected during his time with the Kings.