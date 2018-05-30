Kings Vote Vince Carter for NBPA Backbone Award

Vince Carter, the 20-year NBA veteran and future Hall of Famer, contributed in ways that numbers can’t show in his first season in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, as part of the National Basketball Players Association Players' Voice Awards, Carter was awarded the Backbone Award, given to the player that best represents “[the] heart and soul of their team" and voted on by his teammates.



(1/12). The NBPA Backbone Award Can’t beat heart. Taking it to the canvas, @boblian1206 illustrates the driving forces behind their teams.#PlayersVoice pic.twitter.com/rZ4nsIYsjq — NBPA (@TheNBPA) May 30, 2018

Carter’s influence on the Kings’ young roster was clear from his first day with the team. The vet was invaluable to the young guys, especially Willie Cauley-Stein, who shared his appreciation for Carter on Instagram.

Carter’s presence will forever be imprinted in the minds of players, coaches, fans and everyone he effected during his time with the Kings.