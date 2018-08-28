Trill Looking to Lead with Consistency

\Willie Cauley-Stein, through an offseason of grinding and self-reflection, is looking to become an even bigger factor for the Kings this upcoming season.

Now going into his fourth year with Sactown, Trill has his sights set on continuing to grow as a player on the court and a leader to his teammates, as well.

In a recent interview with Kings legend Doug Christie on The Grant Napear Show, Cauley-Stein provided a simple explanation when asked about what he hopes to see from himself in 2018-19.

“Consistency. I mean, that’s it,” Willie said.

The Kentucky product’s Instagram feed has been populated with frequent looks into his offseason workouts. Trill added more insight into his mindset in the interview.

“[The offseason] is going along like it’s supposed to go along. Locked in early, I’m in a frame of mind right now that I can’t even explain... I’m locked in on something, I’ve never been locked in like this before,” said Cauley-Stein. “I’m excited...I’ve never been this excited about hoops before.”

As noted by Bryant West of Sactown Royalty, the Kings big man looked to be more locked in during the second half of 2017-18 - recording higher statistics in his averages for points, assists, and rebounds per game, as well as field goal and rebound percentage after the All-Star break.

With an offseason full of work and a new mental approach, it will be exciting to see how Trill will elevate his game heading into the upcoming season.