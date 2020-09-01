Swipa Talks Signature Shoes with Charles Barkley

Not just any player gets a signature shoe in the NBA, but De’Aaron Fox is not just any player.

This week on Bleacher Report’s B/R Kicks channel, Fox hopped on a virtual call with NBA legend Charles Barkley to discuss the latter’s upcoming sneaker release.

Barkley explained during the conversation his thought process behind the creation of his own signature shoe: the Nike Air Max CB ‘94.

“I was looking for light, but I wanted ‘em to be really sturdy,” Barkley told Meech from the B/R Kicks team.

The spotlight then turned to De’Aaron, a rising star in his own right in the Association. When No. 5 was asked if he had thought about getting his own signature sneakers one day, the Kings floor general responded with “definitely” but also acknowledged that he still has some steps to take.

“I know I have to continue to rise my game and carry my team,” said Swipa. “And then those type of things will come.”

Fox referred to several of Kobe Bryant’s shoes as some of his favorites to hoop in historically. However, due to some ankle injury issues, the Kentucky product had recently turned to lacing up the high top Kobe 9’s in particular - a sneaker that he would want his signature kicks to be “very similar to.”

Swipa got a taste of customizing his own set of sneakers last summer when he teamed up with Nike to create his own spin on the classic Air Max 1 model.

The full conversation can be viewed below.