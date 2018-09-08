Summer Rewind: Willie Cauley-Stein

Work hard. Have fun. Stay dedicated.

Throughout the summer, the former Kentucky Wildcats big man was in the gym working on his craft. It’s his time, and he’s ready to show out.

For Willie, staying in the lab doesn’t just mean working in the gym. The artist known as Trill dropped more designs from his clothing line, Will Change Sports.

Cauley-Stein also took his talents to the Philippines with the Jr.NBA, where he helped coach the youngsters, as well as take part in naming Jr. NBA All-Stars. He didn’t do it alone though, he had WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes joining him every step of the way.

We know the Willie loves his art, and this summer was no different. Aside from keeping his Instagram page fresh, he also opened up an art studio in Sacramento.