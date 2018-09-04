Summer Rewind: Skal Labissiere

As the regular season approaches, we take a look back at each players' summer before the season grind begins.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Sep 04, 2018

While it’s important for every NBA player to use the offseason to relax and recalibrate after an 82-game season, Skal Labissiere is slightly taking a different approach.

After No. 7 played in 60 games last season, the Haiti native is using his summer months to bulk up for his third season in the Association.


While #BuffSkal wasn’t quite the national phenomenon that #BuffBibby was, the former Wildcats big man certainly looks like a different person, gaining muscle and preparing to make strides in his next campaign.


The forward’s stats are nearly identical in his first two seasons, but Labissiere is hoping to improve in many areas as this next season nears.

Sophomore Campaign

The Game Winner

The Cats


The Squad


