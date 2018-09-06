Summer Rewind: Kosta Koufos

The Kings big man has made quite a few gains this offseason. He’s played hard and worked even harder.

Koufos took us into his Big Tall Greek Life with Vlade and Peja for some fun a bit after the season ended.

In June, Koufos held his annual Little Angels Camp at GlenOak High School in Ohio. Throughout his career, the former Ohio State Buckeyes center has made his community a top priority.

There’s #BuffBibby and #BuffSkal, but we can make room for #BuffKosta as well. The muscle gains are immaculate, and his moves on the court are looking good too.

Perhaps the Ohio native’s biggest gain this summer came from his recent marriage this past weekend (Congrats Kosta!).

This summer has been good to the 10-year veteran. He remains a crucial asset to the team, as he not only the post game to make plays, but also the experience to be a mentor to the young players.