Summer Rewind: Kosta Koufos
After another season in Sactown, the veteran big man used his summer to bulk up and make a life-changing decision.
The Kings big man has made quite a few gains this offseason. He’s played hard and worked even harder.
Koufos took us into his Big Tall Greek Life with Vlade and Peja for some fun a bit after the season ended.
View this post on Instagram
I'm giving you guys a tour of the practice facility. I ran into Vlade and Peja amongst some of the people from the organization. Check out what Vlade had to say about Greek food! Leave a comment on my YouTube channel. Are you enjoying my Vlogs? Can't wait to read the feedback. #MyBigTallGreekLife #NBAVlogs #SacramentoProud #nba #330
In June, Koufos held his annual Little Angels Camp at GlenOak High School in Ohio. Throughout his career, the former Ohio State Buckeyes center has made his community a top priority.
Proud of all the campers!!! #nba #basketball #Hardwork #330 https://t.co/63U6X7yrNs
— Kosta Koufos (@kostakoufos) June 4, 2018
Hoop dreams! Blessed to fulfill my dream of building courts for the community. #dream #community #ohio #basketball #goals pic.twitter.com/ZDgunABo0r
— Kosta Koufos (@kostakoufos) August 8, 2018
There’s #BuffBibby and #BuffSkal, but we can make room for #BuffKosta as well. The muscle gains are immaculate, and his moves on the court are looking good too.
Perhaps the Ohio native’s biggest gain this summer came from his recent marriage this past weekend (Congrats Kosta!).
Congrats on your big day, @kostakoufos! pic.twitter.com/IzOo5mfjZ2
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 5, 2018
This summer has been good to the 10-year veteran. He remains a crucial asset to the team, as he not only the post game to make plays, but also the experience to be a mentor to the young players.