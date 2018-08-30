Summer Rewind: Iman Shumpert

No player wants to suit up and take the court more than Iman Shumpert.

After undergoing knee surgery in November, the former Cavaliers guard was traded to Sacramento at the trade deadline, but he has yet to see any game action for the Kings.

That's likely going to change this season, as the 7-year NBA veteran is extremely anxious to get back on the hardwood. As seen in his numerous workout videos this summer, Shump is healthy and ready to contribute in Sactown.



As we also know, Shumpert is not just a basketball player, he's an entertainment mogul. Along with his wife Teyana Taylor, they continue to push the boundaries on the hardwood and in show business.

As the summer nears its end, we rewind Shumpert's hectic summer on social media before his first season with Sactown gets underway.



The Grind



The Fun



Inspiration