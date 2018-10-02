Strong Showings Propel Kings Past Suns

Sacramento started off its six-game preseason tilt on the right note against the Phoenix Suns.

The Kings were able to top the Suns in a close contest in Phoenix, with Sactown grinding out a 106-102 victory.

Yogi Ferrell and Harry Giles III saw their first preseason action with the Kings on Monday night as both proved to be crucial pieces for a victory.

Ferrell, who arrived in Sactown as a free agent this summer, showed out in a big way with a game-high 26 points on the night along with six makes from three-point range.

Willie Cauley-Stein got it done on both ends, notching a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in his 26 minutes of action.

Also pitching in was Giles, who notched a strong all-around showing by logging 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Riding high off of a good start, Sactown will now set its sights on the next preseason matchup on the road against the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.