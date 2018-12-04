Shump Talks with Men's Journal About Fitness, Creativity

The #PurpleTalk originator discussed his training regiment and much more with the magazine.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Dec 04, 2018

Iman Shumpert is a man of many talents.

When he's not grinding on the hardwoood, he's putting in work in the studio or expanding his brand to new levels.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Men's Journal, No. 9 opens up about how he keeps his body in shape during the rigors of the season, his off-the-court ventures and more.




View this post on Instagram


@imanshumpert narrating a nature documentary is gold

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

"[I] just try to keep myself engaged with stuff that’s fresh," Shump says of his training. "It keeps my mind sharp and focused on making sure I’m getting better every day."

The former Georgia Tech standout also explained breaking down barriers that athletes fight through on a daily basis.




View this post on Instagram


“Nice drip!”

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

"People sometimes think that if someone plays basketball, they have to do that one thing they’re great at," Iman explained. "But I like being able to show that you can do more than one thing and do it at a high level."

Tags
Shumpert, Iman, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Shumpert, Iman

Kings

Featured