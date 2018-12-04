Shump Talks with Men's Journal About Fitness, Creativity

Iman Shumpert is a man of many talents.

When he's not grinding on the hardwoood, he's putting in work in the studio or expanding his brand to new levels.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Men's Journal, No. 9 opens up about how he keeps his body in shape during the rigors of the season, his off-the-court ventures and more.

"[I] just try to keep myself engaged with stuff that’s fresh," Shump says of his training. "It keeps my mind sharp and focused on making sure I’m getting better every day."

The former Georgia Tech standout also explained breaking down barriers that athletes fight through on a daily basis.

"People sometimes think that if someone plays basketball, they have to do that one thing they’re great at," Iman explained. "But I like being able to show that you can do more than one thing and do it at a high level."