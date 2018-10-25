Shump Rates Rap Lyrics on BET
The Kings swingman recently made an appearance on the NBA edition of “Rate the Bars”.
Iman Shumpert knows good lyrics when he sees them.
BET called upon Shump’s services to take part in rating the work of other artists in a series called “Rate the Bars”.
In the episode, Shump breaks down several songs relating to hoops and gives his honest feedback about the lyrics.
No. 9 is speaking from a place of experience, of course, as he is a rapper himself. However, we are still eagerly awaiting the day when he drops a collaboration track with teammate and fellow musician Marvin Bagley III.