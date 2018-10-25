Shump Rates Rap Lyrics on BET

The Kings swingman recently made an appearance on the NBA edition of “Rate the Bars”.
by Kyle Ramos
Social Coordinator
Posted: Oct 25, 2018

Iman Shumpert knows good lyrics when he sees them.

BET called upon Shump’s services to take part in rating the work of other artists in a series called “Rate the Bars”.

In the episode, Shump breaks down several songs relating to hoops and gives his honest feedback about the lyrics.


No. 9 is speaking from a place of experience, of course, as he is a rapper himself. However, we are still eagerly awaiting the day when he drops a collaboration track with teammate and fellow musician Marvin Bagley III.

