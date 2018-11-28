Shump Coins A Nickname Worth Standing By

You've seen it on social media.

You've heard it in interviews.

But what exactly does "The Scores" mean?

"We're 'The Scores," says Iman Shumpert after practice on Tuesday. "We come, we try to score fast, we try to score at a high rate. We have a lot of young bodies. It's cool to be on a team where we don't know who's going to score it."

The 28-year old veteran has become a leading voice for the young Kings, embodying the new-look style Sactown has adopted this year.

"We're just going to share the sugar. Whoever is going that's who we're feeding. We're playing off the energy. Calling us 'The Scores' is a reminder that we all can do it...It don't matter who scores we just got to win."

The originator of #PurpleTalk now has another rallying cry for the squad, and if you're lucky enough, you get to hear Shump say it himself.

The Scores return to action on Thursday on TNT against the Los Angeles Clippers.