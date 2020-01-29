Schedule of Events to Honor NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The Sacramento Kings plan to honor the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant with multiple demonstrations at Golden 1 Center this week.

Ahead of the Kings matchup against Oklahoma City on Wednesday, there will be a special tribute video prior to tip-off, followed by a 24-second moment of silence to honor the lives of Kobe and his daughter Gianna, in addition to an in-game video tribute during the first quarter.

The team will forever remember the mutual respect shared between Kobe and Sacramento.

On Saturday, with the Los Angeles Lakers coming to Sacramento, the Kings will air a special, in-game video tribute during the first quarter.

In the Plaza, directly across from the Grand Entrance to the arena, there will be an art installation in remembrance of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Fans and members of the public are invited to visit the memorial and leave notes and flowers in honor of their life and legacy.