Schedule Breakdown: Southwest Division

Gritty. Tough. Hard working. Those are the words that come to mind when looking at the Southwest Division of the Western Conference.

Sporting three playoff teams, the division is poised to be even more competitive this coming season, with healthy players returning and All-Star players entering the fray. The Rockets held the best record in basketball last season, and look to retain the same success. The Pelicans and Spurs also look to continue their playoff aptitude albeit with major changes.

Which leaves the Mavericks and Grizzlies, who both finished at the bottom of the division, but have the talent and resiliency to be bigger factors in the West once the season gets underway.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Kings have to watch for heading into this season.

Houston Rockets



The Houston Rockets are coming off a franchise-best 65-17 season, which includes the reigning MVP James Harden. Equipped to make a deep run in the playoffs, the Rockets did just that before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

After an unfortunate injury to Chris Paul, the Rockets are hungry to avenge their disappointing loss in Game 7. Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute have since left the team, but joining last year’s No. 1 seed in the West is 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

The Kings went 1-2 against Houston last season, ending their season with the 96-83 win at Golden 1 Center. With the Rockets once again having championship aspirations, each matchup between both teams should bring an increased intensity.



2018-19 matchups vs Rockets

11/17/18 @ Houston

2/6/19 vs Houston

3/30/19 @ Houston

4/2/19 vs Houston

New Orleans Pelicans



While the Rockets ran away with the division last season, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t difficult each and every night. The New Orleans Pelicans finished in second place with an impressive 48-34 record.

Anthony Davis remains a perennial MVP candidate, but he will be without his former frontcourt partner DeMarcus Cousins, who departed for the Bay Area. Replacing Cousins is former Lakers foreword and fellow Kentucky alum Julius Randle.

Sacramento battled New Orleans in each matchup last season, finishing 2-2 against the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, including a thrilling 116-109 win in OT in New Orleans.

With both teams possessing formidable talent in the frontcourt, the battles will surely continue this coming season.

2018-19 matchups vs Pelicans

10/19/18 @ New Orleans

12/23/18 vs New Orleans

3/28/19 @ New Orleans

4/7/19 vs New Orleans

San Antonio Spurs



The Spurs have become synonymous with consistency over the last two decades. Under head coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs haven’t missed the playoffs since the 1996-97 season.

However, this offseason was far from the norm, as superstar Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors for fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan. It was a trade that shook up the NBA world, and added copious amounts of intrigue heading into the new season.

Even with Leonard missing most of last season, the Spurs finished with a 47-35 record, losing to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Joining Leonard on the way out of San Antonio was Spurs mainstay Tony Parker, who landed with the Charlotte Hornets. Even with these key departures, the Spurs are pegged to once again compete for a playoff spot with their newfound core.

2018-19 matchups vs Spurs

11/12/18 vs San Antonio

2/4/19 vs San Antonio

3/31/19 @ San Antonio

Dallas Mavericks



The Mavericks are undergoing a transformation under owner Mark Cuban and head coach Rick Carlisle. Finishing with their worst record since Don Nelson was at the helm (24-58), the Mavs are hoping for a bounce back season.

Dallas overhauled their roster this summer, bringing in DeAndre Jordan as free agency went underway. Joining Jordan is Luka Doncic, the European prospect that was selected No. 5 overall and arrived in Dallas after a draft day trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

With a healthy roster and the additions of Jordan and Doncic, the Mavs are looking to re-enter the playoff conversation. Sactown finished the season with a 2-2 record against the Texas club last year.

2018-19 matchups vs Mavs

12/16/18 @ Dallas

3/21/19 vs Dallas

3/26/19 @ Dallas

Memphis Grizzlies



Much like the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies are vying for a comeback season with a healthy roster and additional talent.

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are set to return from an injury-riddled 2017-18 campaign, and are joined by rookie big man Jaren Jackson Jr., along with veterans Kyle Anderson and Shelvin Mack.

The Kings ended the year with a 1-2 record against the Grizzlies, with their lone win coming off a thrilling finish in Memphis in April.

2018-19 matchups vs Grizzlies

10/24/18 vs Memphis

11/16/18 @ Memphis

12/21/18 vs Memphis

1/25/19 @ Memphis