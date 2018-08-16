Schedule Breakdown: Atlantic Division

The Eastern Conference will look a little different this year, thanks to the departure of LeBron James.

For the first time in his career, James will be in the Western Conference, where he’ll be competing with a different batch of competition than his former home.

The Atlantic Division isn’t disappointed in James’ departure, as three teams from the division accounted for the top three seeds in the conference. Much like the Northwest Division in the West, each night in the Atlantic will be a fight to the top.

Rounding out the division will be the New York Knicks and highly-touted rookie Kevin Knox, and the improving Brooklyn Nets under head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Kings have to watch for heading into this season.

Toronto Raptors



The Toronto Raptors are coming off a franchise-best 59-23 season, but their team will be very different this season.

Leaving Toronto is four-time All-Star and franchise mainstay DeMar DeRozan in a blockbuster deal to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard. Despite their recent success, the Raptors have changed their identity with a new franchise player.

In addition to a new cornerstone, the Raptors hired Nick Nurse as head coach to replace reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey. Toronto also acquired Danny Green in their trade with the Spurs, and re-signed Fred VanVleet this offseason as well.

While the Kings went 0-2 against the Raps last season, both teams are coming into the season with heightened expectations after big offseason acquisitions.

2018-19 matchups vs Raptors

11/7/18 vs Toronto

1/22/19 @ Toronto

Boston Celtics



The Boston Celtics experienced a traumatic even on Opening Night: their prized free agent signing, Gordon Hayward, suffered a horrific foot injury that kept him out all season.

Even still, the Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference Finals under head coach Brad Stevens. With top pick Jayson Tatum, the Celtics impressed many by reaching it that far, supported by Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and more.

With a healthy Irving and Hayward this season, the Celtics are favored to represent the East in the NBA Finals. However, the two teams in their own division will have something to say about that.

The Kings finished last season at an 0-2 clip against the Celtics, but hope to return the favor this year in both meetings.

2018-19 matchups vs Celtics

3/6/19 vs Boston

3/14/19 @ Boston



Philadelphia 76ers



Do you Trust the Process?

The upstart Philadelphia 76ers fulfilled their own prophecy last season with a 52-30 record and the No. 3 seed in the East.

With a healthy Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the 76ers reached new heights last season, lighting up the Philly area with an entertaining squad both on and off the floor. They fell short against the aforementioned Celtics in the playoffs, but the future is bright for the City of Brotherly Love.

The Kings beat the 76ers both meetings last season in exciting fashion: the first coming at Golden 1 Center thanks to a De’Aaron Fox game-winner, and the second victory coming off a huge game from Zach Randolph with 27 points.

2018-19 matchups vs 76ers

2/2/19 vs Philadelphia

3/15/19 @ Philadelphia



New York Knicks



The Knickerbockers finished last season with a 29-53 record, with an injury to Kristaps Porzingis being the main reason why.

While Porzingis’ exact return date is still unknown, New York has former Kentucky swingman Kevin Knox joining the young core. The rookie showed off his scoring ability throughout NBA Summer League, using his strength and offensive skill set to get buckets.

The Kings split their season with the Knicks last season, with their win coming in thrilling fashion as Skal Labissiere hit a trey with 1.6 seconds left to put the Kings on top for good at Golden 1 Center.

2018-19 matchups vs Knicks

3/4/19 vs New York

3/9/19 @ New York



Brooklyn Nets



Under head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Nets have become a gritty team that comes to compete each and every night. At 28-54, Brooklyn challenged their opponents every game and showed tremendous heart.

They also made a wide variety of moves this summer, including the acquisitions of veterans Kenneth Faried, Jared Dudley and Darrell Arthur. They re-signed Joe Harris and brought on Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier as well.

Sacramento swept Brooklyn in both matchups last season, with the final win coming in OT at Golden 1 Center. With both teams looking to improve upon last season, the games promise to be just as competitive this year as well.

2018-19 matchups vs Nets

1/21/19 @ Brooklyn

3/19/19 vs Brooklyn