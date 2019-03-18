Sactown Nets Milestone with Dominant Victory

After returning home from a disheartening East Coast road swing, the Kings wasted no time in getting back on track.

Sacramento squared off with the Chicago Bulls for a Sunday matinee at Golden 1 Center and dominated 129-102.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the squad some much-needed momentum.



"We had to get this one."@MB3FIVE on the big win in the squad's return home pic.twitter.com/k5nSO6mABg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 18, 2019

The W was not only important for the playoff push, but it also marked the first time since the 2007-08 season that Sactown had eclipsed the 33-win mark.



Coach Joerger was pleasantly surprised when @James_HamNBCS told him this is the most games the Kings have won since 2007-08 pic.twitter.com/ZZIk2yLzsU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 18, 2019

Sitting six games back from the eighth seed with only 13 games to play, every contest counts from here on out.

“It’s a little bit relieving – whether we talk about it or not, it feels like every game is a must win coming out of the break,” said Joerger. “And just to have a little bit of mental relief I think is good for us at this point in the season.”

It was a full team effort for the Kings, as five players notched 15 or more points. Bagley led the way with another impressive effort of 21 points and nine rebounds.

Fellow rookie big man Harry Giles III also made his mark, stuffing the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

“They’ve gotten better every single game,” said De’Aaron Fox when asked about the front court of Bagley and Giles. “You see it now and you saw it a little bit at the beginning of the year when they showed flashes.”

Now Fox and the Duke duo look to take on the upstart Brooklyn Nets led by their All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday night.