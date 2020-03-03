Sacramento Kings Continue Women's History Month with Interviews, Social Coverage and More

In honor of Women's History Month, the Kings organization is celebrating those that inspired and helped pave the way for others to follow.

This month-long celebration will highlight female members inside and outside of the community who have made a profound impact in the field as well as help motivate others.

Interviewees include Director of Community Impact Betty Low, Arena Programming Coordinator Kate Galbraith and more.

Previous interviewees include Director, Team Travel and Logistics Melanie Stocking, NBA’s President of Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer Amy Brooks and Congresswoman Doris Matsui.

Additionally, the Kings will be highlighting members of the organization with creative art pieces on all social platforms.

Follow Kings.com and the Sacramento Kings channels for Women's History Month content throughout the month of March!