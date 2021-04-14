The Ringer: Fox is Most Improved Player in the NBA

De'Aaron Fox has made another leap this season.

The fourth-year guard is averaging a career high in points (25.0), true shooting percentage (56.7), usage rate (30.8) and minutes played (35.0) this season.

Now, The Ringer lists him as Most Improved Player three quarters of the way through the season.

"Only four players averaged more points per game in Q3 than Fox: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Zion Williamson, and Kyrie Irving," writes Dan Devine.

"He had nearly as many 30-point performances in this six-week stretch (10) as he had in the first three seasons of his career (10)."



Last night, @swipathefox became the third player in NBA history to average 40+ PPG & 10+ APG in a season series of at least three games. (h/t @jkubatko) Only Nate Archibald and Trae Young have done it. Let’s look back at every game this season against New Orleans — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 13, 2021

Devine attributes Fox's increased offensive repertoire as one of the reasons why he's made another leap this season.

"Fox has been a more dangerous offensive threat than ever," writes Devine. "He averaged 29.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game in Q3, posting a .589 true shooting percentage on 32 percent usage—a level of production that only bona fide offensive mega-engines have managed over the past couple of seasons.

"With Fox on the court, the Kings scored 114.4 points per 100 during Q3, equivalent to a top-10 offense."