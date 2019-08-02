Rico Hines Brings Development Prowess to Sacramento

"Once I found out that [Rico] was coming here, I just knew that for all the players, everybody involved, the energy that he brings every day, it's infectious," said 15-year NBA veteran Trevor Ariza.

"Getting on the court, being around him, he's an unbelievable person, first and foremost. He's a gym rat as well. He's always in the gym. We're always in the gym. We're always looking to get better."

A Los Angeles native, Ariza has been working with Hines since he was 18 years old.

Now, at the age of 34, the former NBA champion is seen on social media still on his grind, working with Hines on a variety of drills.

How do NBA loyalists stay pugged in to the notorious UCLA games and Hines' daily regimen, you ask?

Instagram.

From Kevin Durant to Russell Westbrook to Marvin Bagley III, Hines' games have reached legendary status in basketball circles.

The highly-produced videos — with Hines' recognizable watermark — dominate every NBA's fans feeds this time of year.

“Real basketball people knew,” Hines told Drew Ruiz of SLAM Magazine of his runs. “I just wasn’t doing the social media.”

A veteran of the Bruins himself, Hines brings 14 years of player development experience to Sacramento after serving as an assistant coach with the Stockton Kings last season.

Hines joins Lindsey Harding and Stacey Augmon on the Player Development coaches this coming season.

But, the work begins far before the season gets underway, and Hines has already been seen working with Bagley and Ariza on a consistent basis.

Hines' most recent developmental success can be seen in the 2019 Most Improved Player winner Pascal Siakam, who was a key cog in Toronto's championship run.

"Give me three of your summers—early in the morning, weights, then come back in and play and shoot at the end,” said Hines. “If we do that for four months, I guarantee you your confidence will be sky high.”

Under Hines' tutelage, Bagley hopes to replicate that same success. And with the newly-formed coaching staff, Sactown hopes the entire roster is able to take the next step.