Rick Adelman Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

On Friday, Rick Adelman was announced as a nominee for the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rachel Nichols made the announcement on ESPN's "The Jump" with Brian Windhorst and Byron Scott. In the segment, Scott called Adelman, "one of the most underrated coaches I've been around."

Adelman coached the Kings for eight seasons, making Playoff appearances in all eight campaigns. He accumulated a still franchise-best 395 wins, including five-consecutive 50 win seasons and a berth in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

The former Kings coach finished his career with 1,042 wins, which ranks No. 9 in NBA history.

If Adelman were to be selected, enshrinement festivities would take place in Springfield, Mass., from September 5-7, 2019.