Q&A with Teena Murray

The Sacramento Kings Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance discusses her career path, mentors and provides advice to aspiring professionals in the sports and entertainment industry in an interview conducted by Kings Director of Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Kyle Ellington.

KE: How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

TM: My role is to build and grow the Health & Performance Team, and supporting ecosystem and to optimize delivery of elite services and resources to all Kings players, as well as develop and implement strategies that align with the vision and values of the organization.

KE: What do you enjoy most about your job overseeing Health & Performance of the team?

TM: I enjoy charting the course while supporting the team as it steers the ship.

KE: What aspect of your field are you most excited to see continue to advance, and how do you think it can positively impact the team?

TM: I’d like to see continued advancement of an interdisciplinary (holistic) approach to athlete health and performance, which is essential to the 360-degree development of 1) human, 2) athlete, and 3) player.

KE: How would you characterize your career path?

TM: I’d describe my career as a passionate journey of service and growth – teaching, coaching, mentoring, researching. Over 24 years, I’ve coached thousands of athletes and worked with hundreds of coaches across 20+ different sports. Every day has been a blessing.

KE: Where do you want to be in your career in 5 years?

TM: I believe in being where my feet are, and making the greatest impact each day. So, my focus is 100% in the here and now.

KE: What advice would you give to people who are pursuing their career dreams?

TM: My advice is to be where your feet are – chop wood, carry water. In other words, stay focused on consistently doing the work at a high level, with humility.

KE: Who would you say have been your biggest role models?

TM: I stand on the shoulders of a few giants, including 1) Bryan Murray – my uncle, and longtime NHL coach and general manager, 2) Terry Murray – also my uncle, and longtime NHL player and coach, 3) Bill Murray, my father, who started his own sporting goods business at age 22 and guided it over 44 years as a cornerstone of our community.

KE: What advice would you give to women striving to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry?

TM: My advice is to know your unique strengths, and how you can use them to create a competitive advantage. Learn faster than everyone else. Be authentic, be you.



KE: Why did you join the organization’s Women’s Sports Network (WSN) group?



TM: I joined WSN to connect with other women in the organization and help support initiatives for women.



KE: What’s one book, movie, show, play or podcast you’d recommend, and why?



TM: I’d recommend “Give & Take,” by Adam Grant because it’s clear (research-based) support for the power of giving for professional advancement.



KE: When you look back at the end of your career, how will you measure success?



TM: When I look back, I’ll measure success by how many lives I impacted and how many doors I opened.