Players Vote Fox as One of Best Guards in the West

While we await word on whether De'Aaron Fox will be named a Western Conference All-Star, the player voting has been revealed.

Swipa won't be named a starter, but that doesn't mean he can't be voted in by coaches as a reserve.

Starters voting results were released on Thursday, unveiling how many votes players received from fans, media and fellow players.

Fox received 192,247 total fan votes — 16th amongst guards — ahead of players such as Jamal Murray, Mike Conley and John Wall.

However, No. 5 received the sixth-most votes in the conference from players, trailing only Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell.

Starters for both conferences have been announced, with the remaining All-Star reserves being announced next week.