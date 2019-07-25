Player Card: Richaun Holmes

With both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League in the rearview mirror, the slower months of the NBA offseason are upon us.

Free agency is mostly complete, and until the NBA schedule is released, the rest of summer will be spent prognosticating each team and their accompanying rosters.

With this in mind, we present our Player Card series, which takes a look at each of the latest acquisitions Sactown has to offer.

Next up: the high-energy big man Richaun Holmes.

Experience

The 6'10", 235-pound Holmes has previously played for two NBA teams - the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

The Bowling Green alum was MAC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-MAC in 2015.

Stats

No. 22 carries career averages of 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.29 blocks on 56.5 percent shooting in 16.9 minutes of action. Last season, Holmes saw a surge in his numbers, posting career-high marks in blocks, free throw percentage and field goal percentage across 70 games.



Top plays from @Rich_Holmes22! 18 | 19 • Season pic.twitter.com/DAS9Z1p41x — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 5, 2019

Quote





— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) July 1, 2019

Highlights

Social Media



Twitter

Instagram

Facebook