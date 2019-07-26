Player Card: Dewayne Dedmon

With both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League in the rearview mirror, the slower months of the NBA offseason are upon us.

Free agency is mostly complete, and until the NBA schedule is released, the rest of summer will be spent prognosticating each team and their accompanying rosters.

With this in mind, we present our Player Card series, which takes a look at each of the latest acquisitions Sactown has to offer.

Next up: the high-flying big man Dewayne Dedmon.

Experience

The 7'0", 245-pound Dedmon has previously played for six NBA teams - the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

The University of Southern California alum was an NBA G-League All-Star in 2014.

Stats

No. 13 carries career averages of 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks on 53.3 percent shooting in 18.3 minutes of action.

After playing his first four seasons only attempting a single three, Dedmon has become a serious three-point threat the past two seasons - finishing at clips of 35.5 and 38.2 percent, respectively.

Quote



“You see how the young guys are being developed. You see the jump De’Aaron Fox had from Year 1 to Year 2 was very impressive, the way Buddy came in and he started developing, getting better. Bagley has improved. Harry Giles has improved. We got all these different pieces. It should turn out to be something nice.”

Highlights

Social Media



Twitter

Instagram

Facebook