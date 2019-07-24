Player Card: Cory Joseph

With both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League in the rearview mirror, the slower months of the NBA offseason are upon us.

Free agency is mostly complete, and until the NBA schedule is released, the rest of summer will be spent prognosticating each team and their accompanying rosters.

With this in mind, we present our Player Card series, which takes a look at each of the latest acquisitions Sactown has to offer.

First up: point guard Cory Joseph.

Experience

The 6'3', 190-pound Joseph has previously played for three NBA teams - the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

A University of Texas alum, Joseph won an NBA championship with San Antonio in 2014.

Stats

Cory carries career averages of 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 44 percent shooting in 21.5 minutes of action.



Hey Sactown, can’t wait to get out there, meet the @SacramentoKings fans and get to work #CJ6 https://t.co/Bv1rtNZUcy — Cory Joseph (@Cory_Joe) July 1, 2019

Quote



“I’ve been watching [Sacramento] for a couple years now. They’ve been doing great things. The organization has really done a great job of building. Last year they were really good. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Highlights

Social Media



