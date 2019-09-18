Fox and Hield Named Amongst NBA’s Top Backcourts

“When one of the league's fastest players pairs with one of its best shooters, you get the Sacramento Kings.”

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report ranked the best backcourt duos across the Association. Sacramento’s starting pair of De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield clocked in at the No. 8 spot.

Swartz noted that his rankings took “talent, production, prior achievements and fit into account.”

In the article, Swipa was praised for his notable leap in production during his second season.

“Fox is an absolute blur with the ball and broke out this past season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals while nailing 37.1 percent of his three-pointers,” wrote Swartz.

On the other side of the backcourt, Buddy Buckets also made a strong impression as he ranked fourth in the League in three-pointers made last season, knocking down 278 triples while shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

An exciting new campaign is on the horizon with the Kings set to tip off their first pre-season game on October 4th in India. De’Aaron, Buddy, and the rest of Sactown’s squad will all be looking to build on the strong foundation of last year.

The full rankings can be viewed here.