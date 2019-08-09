NBA to Celebrate Kings on #TeamDay
Find out which classic Kings games and features will be airing on NBA TV this Saturday.
Throughout the month of August, NBA TV has featured teams from the Association on each day showcasing prominent games, historic moments and much more.
On Saturday, it's Sacramento's turn.
All day on Saturday, August 10, NBA TV will broadcast a slew of classic Kings games, as well as a pair of documentary features on legendary big man Chris Webber.
Set your alarms because the action starts early. Here’s a look at the full schedule:
|Date
|Game
|Description
|8 a.m.
|NBAE Presents: Chris Webber
|Relive Chris Webber's successful career through different all-access features. From the #1 draft pick of the Warriors to perennial All-Star on the Kings, NBA Entertainment documents Webber's story.
|8:30 a.m.
|Kings/Raptors, 11/15/2015
|DeMarcus Cousins scored 10 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Kings win their third straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 107-101.
|10:30 a.m.
|Kings/Warriors, 2/4/2017
|Draymond Green failed to knock down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.
|12:30 p.m.
|Kings/Thunder, 11/19/2018
|Buddy Hield dropped a team-high 25 points against Oklahoma City to help lead the Kings to a 117-113 win. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points, while Marvin Bagley III dropped 15 points and 13 rebounds.
|2:30 p.m.
|Kings/Rockets, 12/15/1995
|Kings G Mitch Richmond scores 47 points and dishes out 7 assists to lead Sacramento over Houston.
|4 p.m.
|Kings/Mavericks, 2002 Western Conference Semifinals - Game 4
|Mike Bibby seals an overtime win and a 3-1 series lead with a late driving layup. Chris Webber was huge throughout with 31 points and 15 rebounds.
|6 p.m.
|NBAE Presents: Chris Webber
|Relive Chris Webber's successful career through different all-access features. From the #1 draft pick of the Warriors to perennial All-Star on the Kings, NBA Entertainment documents Webber's story.
|6:30 p.m.
|Kings/Lakers, 2002 Western Conference Finals - Game 5
|Sacramento takes a 3-2 series lead on their SoCal rivals with a 92-91 victory. Chris Webber dropped a team-high 29 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Bibby added 23 points.
|10:30 p.m.
|Kings/Thunder, 11/19/2018
|Buddy Hield dropped a team-high 25 points against Oklahoma City to help lead the Kings to a 117-113 win. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points, while Marvin Bagley III dropped 15 points and 13 rebounds.
|12:30 a.m.
|Kings/Mavericks, 2002 Western Conference Semifinals - Game 4
|Mike Bibby seals an overtime win and a 3-1 series lead with a late driving layup. Chris Webber was huge throughout with 31 points and 15 rebounds.
|2:30 a.m.
|NBAE Presents: Chris Webber
|Relive Chris Webber's successful career through different all-access features. From the #1 draft pick of the Warriors to perennial All-Star on the Kings, NBA Entertainment documents Webber's story.
