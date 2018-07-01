Mini-Camp Concludes with Excitement on the Horizon

Sactown has been hard at work since Friday preparing for the upcoming slate of game in the California Classic and NBA Summer League.

The California Classic is up first and will tip-off on Monday in Sacramento, giving the Kings an opportunity to play three games in four nights against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

One player filling out Sactown’s summer roster is second-year forward Justin Jackson, who has spent the offseason months looking to make leaps in his game.

“This whole summer, I’ve just been trying to get better,” said Jackson. ”For me it’s trying to be as productive as possible.”

No. 44 also discussed putting in work back at the University of North Carolina, simultaneously striving to improve game and finish his college degree - an accomplishment he hopes to fulfill by next year.

To close his post-practice media session, Jackson touched on the excitement he and the team have about seeing live game action.

“Obviously, going throughout the summer, you have a lot of individual workouts,” Jackson said. “But playing against someone else, it will be good for everybody - I’m definitely looking forward to it. “

Sacramento will get its first look at competition on Monday night against the Lakers, where Jackson will take the floor alongside his fellow second-year teammates in De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III, as well as the rookie duo of Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles.