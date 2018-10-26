Mike Conley Shares Praise for De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is already turning heads in his second season.

No. 5 filled out the stat sheet once again in Wednesday's win over Memphis: 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Against veterans like Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr., Swipa delivered another stellar performance in the win.

Conley, often considered one of the most underrated players in the league, was asked about Fox and the comparisons between himself and the young star.

"I see a lot of it," Conley told Sactown Royalty. "I felt it out there, it was like playing against myself at 20, 21 years old, but a lot taller and a lot more athletic. He’s got a lot of talent.

“He’s going to be great. Obviously, he’s got all of the tools – athleticism, he can defend, he’s an unselfish player, his shot is getting better as he gets older, so the sky is limit for him."

Conley's former coach and Kings head coach Dave Joerger expanded on his thoughts on the comparison between both guards.

"What people were saying about Mike, is what they are saying about De’Aaron, can he get a jump shot?” Joerger said. “Mike worked hard at it, De’Aaron is working hard at it, so it is a lot of fun to watch.”

Through five games, Swipa is averaging 17.6 points on 47 percent shooting, an improvement over his rookie season in both points (11.6) and shooting percentage (41 percent).

"I’m sure that’s what De’Aaron Fox is going through, the same thing just trying to get the reps, get the technique down, and I mean it looks good every time he puts it up,” Conley said. “He’s a great kid and I wish him the best.”