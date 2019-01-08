MBIII Returns to Action in Crucial Home Win

Bagley filled the stat sheet in 20 minutes of action against the Orlando Magic.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
The No. 2 overall pick made his highly-anticipated return to the hardwood on Tuesday, much to the delight of the Golden 1 Center crowd.

Marvin Bagley III missed his previous 11 games due to a knee injury after exiting the December 14th game vs Golden State.


Bagley's return coincided with the team's first win in four contests, topping the Magic 111-95.

No. 35 finished with eight points, six rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes of action.


"I feel great," said the 20-year-old. "First couple times up and down the court I was tired, but as the game went on...I felt normal."

"He'll continue to grow and he'll continue to get better," De'Aaron Fox explained when describing Bagley's return.

"It's hard missing time as a rookie."


Sactown has little time to rest on the win, as they return to action on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

