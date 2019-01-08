MBIII Returns to Action in Crucial Home Win

The No. 2 overall pick made his highly-anticipated return to the hardwood on Tuesday, much to the delight of the Golden 1 Center crowd.

Marvin Bagley III missed his previous 11 games due to a knee injury after exiting the December 14th game vs Golden State.

Bagley's return coincided with the team's first win in four contests, topping the Magic 111-95.

No. 35 finished with eight points, six rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes of action.



Marvin Bagley is moving very well in his first game back. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) January 8, 2019

"I feel great," said the 20-year-old. "First couple times up and down the court I was tired, but as the game went on...I felt normal."

"He'll continue to grow and he'll continue to get better," De'Aaron Fox explained when describing Bagley's return.

"It's hard missing time as a rookie."



"As the game went on, I got back in and it felt normal again." - @MB3FIVE on his return to the lineup pic.twitter.com/dkXiVMIWnl — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 8, 2019

Sactown has little time to rest on the win, as they return to action on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.