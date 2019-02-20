MBIII Joins Fellow Top Rookies on 'Open Court'

During All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, No. 35 discussed his season, role models and more with his draft class.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Feb 20, 2019

In the midst of a hectic schedule filled with practice, media availability and various events, Marvin Bagley III found time to stop by the NBA TV set in Charlotte with his fellow draftees.

For an episode of 'Open Court,' Bagley joined other first-year players Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the annual discussion touching on a multitude of subjects.


"I would say KD and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]," MBIII said of the two players he looked forward to playing the most. "I'm definitely looking forward to playing those guys again."


"I just remember how fast everything was going," No. 35 said of what shocked him the most from earlier this season.

"I was catching the ball, trying to make moves too fast. I wasn't letting everything calm or slow down. But now...the game has slowed down a lot."

The No. 2 overall pick returns to the floor against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Bagley III, Marvin, Kings, NBATV, Open Court

