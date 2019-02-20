MBIII Joins Fellow Top Rookies on 'Open Court'

In the midst of a hectic schedule filled with practice, media availability and various events, Marvin Bagley III found time to stop by the NBA TV set in Charlotte with his fellow draftees.

For an episode of 'Open Court,' Bagley joined other first-year players Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the annual discussion touching on a multitude of subjects.



.@MB3FIVE shares what it was like going up against some of his idols in the league.#OpenCourt pic.twitter.com/7WvTlamndH — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 19, 2019

"I would say KD and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]," MBIII said of the two players he looked forward to playing the most. "I'm definitely looking forward to playing those guys again."



Family over everything. @jarenjacksonjr, @MB3FIVE & @DeandreAyton say it was the help and support from their families that got them where they are today. #OpenCourt pic.twitter.com/0U6FTo83XN — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 19, 2019

"I just remember how fast everything was going," No. 35 said of what shocked him the most from earlier this season.

"I was catching the ball, trying to make moves too fast. I wasn't letting everything calm or slow down. But now...the game has slowed down a lot."

The No. 2 overall pick returns to the floor against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Oracle Arena.