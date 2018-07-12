MBIII Embraced Opportunity to ‘Be Different’ with Puma

Prior to the 2018 NBA Draft, Marvin Bagley III signed a historic apparel deal with the lifestyle and athletics brand Puma. It is the first NBA shoe deal for the brand since the German multinational company signed Sacramento Kings veteran Vince Carter 20 years ago.

“When this opportunity came up, it was the perfect chance for me to kind of be myself,” said Bagley III in a conversation with Kings.com, on the reason he chose to sign with the Puma brand.

He followed by saying that Puma gave him an opportunity to be different, as well as be in line with his other passions; like music - since Puma has also collaborated with not only athletes, but a multitude of recording artists as well.

The actual shoe Bagley III will be wearing as he takes the NBA hardwood this season is the “Clyde Court Disrupt,” which is a reinterpretation of the original NBA legend and fashion icon Walter “Clyde” Frazier’s original shoe silhouette.

“I love them,” continued MBIII, while going on to describe the shoe’s support and functionality.

Be on the lookout for the newest basketball shoe from Puma this October, right in time for MBIII to sport his Clyde Court Disrupts in Kings colorways at Golden 1 Center!



